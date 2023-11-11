Your Biggest Cupcake Mistake May Happen During Transport
Cupcakes are a fun and delicious way of serving cake individually. While there is a proper way to eat a cupcake, they are often seen as an easier dessert option since they don't require any utensils and are already sectioned off into the perfect portion. Plus, cupcakes are easily customizable with various batters, fillings, and frosting options. With this convenience and versatility, it's understandable why these sweet treats are becoming a popular alternative to tiered cakes at weddings and parties. However, this often means that the cupcakes themselves need to be transferred from your home or the bakery to the event's location on the day of the festivities.
Many novice bakers are concerned with baking cupcakes with the right type of flour and ensuring that the cupcakes rise properly in the oven as well as taste delicious. Even with perfect cupcakes, there are several issues that can still occur. Many variables come into play when attempting to move your completed desserts and that's where the mistakes can happen.
During the transportation process, cupcakes are subjected to a variety of different elements. Not only do you have to move the cupcakes into and out of a vehicle but you also have to brace for the twists and turns of traffic plus account for temperature changes. Knowing how to properly prepare for the transport process can help you avoid catastrophic cupcake mistakes.
Traveling with cupcakes can be a stressful endeavor
According to The Kitchn, one way to avoid your cupcakes becoming a melty mess is to keep the air conditioning on in your car while you drive to your location. It's important to remember that even average temperatures can affect the soft buttercream frosting on your cupcakes. Some bakers have stated that their icing began to slide off their cakes at just 75 degrees F. For that reason, you may consider letting the air inside your car cool before loading your cupcakes.
Minimizing the time your cupcakes spend in an insulated vehicle and avoiding direct sunlight are solid strategies for success. Another common transportation problem involves cupcakes tipping over during transit. While there are specific cupcake holders that have slots so each individual cupcake can stay secure, those who don't bake often are unlikely to have a specified container for travel.
Alternatively, to avoid the cupcakes sliding around in the car and getting frosting everywhere, you can actually take a small dollop of frosting and place it underneath each cupcake on its paper liner. Then, when you place it in a container, it will be more likely to stick in place. You may need to place your cupcakes in an additional liner once you reach your destination to avoid your guests getting sticky hands. Understandably, transporting your cupcakes can be a scary and stressful endeavor. With a few safeguards in place, you'll be able to avoid the most common mistakes.