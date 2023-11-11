The Optional Ingredient In Ina Garten's Brownie Pudding Everyone Skips

Liqueurs have their place in baking if you know how and when to use them. These boozy elixirs can enhance whatever you're creating, and they can be the trick for setting your baking apart. However, for Ina Garten's brownie pudding recipe, the framboise liqueur prescribed in the recipe is completely optional and often skipped.

If you're considering whether to include it in your recreation, remember that adding liqueur to your baking is one dependable way to go above and beyond for flavor. Still, there is a rule of thumb. When baking with liqueur, pair similar flavors. For example, if you're making a lemon tart, limoncello will intensify the lemon flavor. Or you can swap vanilla extract for a flavored liqueur to change up the flavor profile. Just include the same amount that you would ordinarily use for the ingredient the recipe prescribes.

Garten's choice to add framboise liqueur to her brownie pudding recipe does not align with this rule of thumb. It diverts from the chocolate theme with raspberry flavor, and the liqueur can be left out or substituted with a replacement of your choice.