The Odd Connection Between Cheetos And The Military

If you grew up trading your boring lunch box snack for a bag of Cheetos from one of your classmates, you're not alone. There's something about licking that orange dust off your fingertips that is downright satisfying. Today, Cheetos are the second most popular salty snack in the United States after Lay's potato chips. However, these crunchy, cheesy morsels didn't get their start as a mainstay of the brown bag lunch. They were born from culinary technology engineered to help feed the U.S. military during times of war.

Cheetos are made from enriched corn meal, oils, artificial flavors, and — most importantly — cheese flavoring. This ingredient was considered cutting edge when this snack was first on the market. The powdery substance came about in 1943 to provide shelf-stable food for soldiers, but snack companies quickly adapted it as a salty seasoning.

Fritos founder Charles Doolin is credited with the invention of the Cheetos brand, and when he first released the snack in 1948, production could not keep up with demand. By 1965, Cheetos had accrued sales upward of $125 million.