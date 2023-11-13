It's A Mistake To Use Large Cucumbers When Making Pickles

If you bite into a homemade pickle and don't detect that signature crunch, something has gone amiss. One of the common mistakes everyone makes when making pickles is selecting the wrong cucumber. For the best, crunchiest pickles, size matters. But bigger cucumbers do not equal bigger pickle flavor.

You'll need a couple ingredients other than cucumbers to get started with your home pickling project. Pickling salt contains no additives, which can make your brine cloudy. It's also finer than regular salt, making it a better option for quickly dissolving into your solution. You want to select vinegar that has a 5% acidity. White distilled vinegar works well if you aren't sure what kind to purchase. While vinegar is the primary agent of flavor in pickles, you can also add fresh spices, but note that powdered ones will cloud the brine.

Because there's a science to pickling, you need to know what you're doing before launching into the process. That begins with selecting your pickles at the grocery store or farmers market.