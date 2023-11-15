Rachael Ray's Crucial Tip For Top-Notch Prepared Stuffed Mushrooms

Whether you're hosting a party or just enjoying a weeknight dinner at home, stuffed mushrooms can be just the thing to kick your evening up a notch. Both elegant and indulgent, the beloved appetizer is a flavorful and textural delight. Despite being fairly easy to make at home, your stuffed mushrooms, if they aren't prepared properly, can quickly turn into a slimy, soggy mess, which is likely the opposite of your intended result. Luckily, Food Network star Rachael Ray has shared a bit of wisdom for how to avoid this exact issue and ensure that your homemade stuffed mushrooms are a hit.

Per the cookbook author, the crucial step in making this hors d'oeuvre is to drain your mushrooms, which she says you can do by pre-baking the fungi before stuffing them with your favorite filling. "Bake them upside down first, let all the liquid drain out, then partially bake them at a very high temperature for a few minutes," Ray advises on her website. "Once that's done," she adds, "let them drain, save all of that liquid, and put it into the stuffing."