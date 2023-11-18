No, Sugar-Free Energy Drinks Won't Save You From The Crash

Most people are familiar with the concept of a sugar crash. This occurs when you consume more refined sugar than your body is used to. That consumption results in a temporary surge in energy due to a spike in your blood sugar levels. However, as your body works to balance this out with insulin, you may start to feel symptoms of a "blood sugar crash" like your energy levels depleting, jittery feelings of unease, or even anxiety.

This, paired with a desire for healthier energy drink options, has led many consumers to opt for sugar-free energy drinks when they need a pick-me-up. Unfortunately, these "clean" beverages that have vitamins and little to no sugar won't save you from the inevitable caffeine crash. While natural forms of caffeine that don't rely on a sugar high to provide energy are better options, they are still unlikely to give you sustained energy levels throughout the day.

For example, the caffeine in coffee and tea works by preventing adenosine receptors from properly signaling to your brain that you should be getting sleepy. That ends up blocking the sensation of tiredness. While this can help you remain awake and focused temporarily, it won't prevent that inevitable caffeine crash. This is due to the fact that your body is still increasing these adenosine levels throughout the day. Therefore, once the caffeine starts to wear off in about four to six hours, you will likely feel a surge of sleepiness.