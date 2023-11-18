The Costco Shopping Cart Hack That Keeps Wine Bottles Secure

If you're a Costco member, then you probably already know that shopping there can save you money on wine as well as your other groceries. When you're buying multiple wine bottles at once, though, keeping them secure in your cart is vital. Luckily, there's a Costco hack you need to know that comes straight from a Costco employee that can keep your bottles secure using the cart itself.

Costco is known for being one of the best places to shop if you like to buy in bulk. While some shoppers sleep on the warehouse store as an option for stocking up their bar cart, this is another great way to take advantage of the savings. Still, no one wants wine bottles clanking around to spoil their bulk wine shopping. This hack ensures that your wine bottles aren't going anywhere — no matter how many you have in your cart. Content creators and life hack aficionados, Dave and Liz, posted a video to TikTok that shows just how to keep your wine bottles from rolling around in your cart. In less than two weeks, the viral video had raked in nearly 57,000 likes. The video's popularity makes it clear that if wine bottles clanking around your shopping cart is a problem for you, you're not alone. The hack is as easy as laying your bottles down in the right spot. While it's an ideal trick if you're buying multiple bottles, this hack isn't useful only at Costco.