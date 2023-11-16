Bored Of S'mores? Roast Rice Krispies Treats By The Campfire Instead

S'mores are one of the most classic DIY desserts. Not only are they delicious, but they're also fun to make. When it comes to snacking by the campfire, s'mores are the number one treat to enjoy. If you're a bit bored with s'mores, though, then you may be happy to know that there are other tasty fireside desserts out there. Our new favorite? Rice Krispies Treats.

Rice Krispies Treats are a crunchy, marshmallowy snack, so why haven't we thought of turning them into s'mores before? Most of us can agree that marshmallows are always a bit tastier when they're perfectly toasted — whatever that means to you. Applying this same idea to Rice Krispies Treats can only improve them. There's no particular trick to toasting Rice Krispies Treats that doesn't also apply to a classic marshmallow. You can stick your Rice Krispies Treat on a skewer and roast it exactly as you would a regular marshmallow, making sure that you achieve your preferred level of toastiness. The result will be a warm Rice Krispies Treat that feels fresh out of the oven with that toasted taste we all love with our marshmallows.