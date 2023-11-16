Burger King Is Testing Out A New Breakfast Grill'wich

If you're a fan of grabbing breakfast at Burger King, then you'll be pleased to know that a new menu item is coming your way. Over the past few months, Burger King's breakfast items have been multiplying as the fast food chain tests new additions, such as the Smoky Maple Chicken Biscuit. According to info shared with Mashed, the latest addition the chain is testing is called the Grill'wich Sandwich.

If you're located in the Detroit or McAllen-Brownsville areas, then starting November 16, you can be among the first to try this breakfast menu hopeful. The sandwich is comprised of eggs topped with melted American cheese and your choice of meat, which includes bacon, sausage, or Black Forest ham. The breakfast staples are sandwiched between flame-grilled flatbread. The Grill'wich Sandwiches will only be available at participating locations while supplies last, but if enough people are fans, then they just might make their way to the permanent breakfast menu.