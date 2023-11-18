What Happened To Love Bites From Kitchen Nightmares?

Sadly, some things are too far gone for anyone to salvage, as was the case for Love Bites. In the follow-up portion of the episode, we learn that Keff and Robinson sold the restaurant just two months after filming, shutting down operations before the episode aired. In an Instagram post from the restaurant's page, the caption (presumably written by Chris, states, "This has been a hard post to think about, type and even post. Let us start off like we always do by saying you guys are the best and we love you! Our customers are friends and some have become like family. We wouldn't trade these last 6 years of serving you for anything! But the time has come and We are on to our next adventure, But know we are leaving you in very good hands!"

While the ownership is changing, it seems that the café with retain at least part of the Ramsay-fied menu. The caption goes on to say, "We will miss you all and even though Chris and I will no longer be apart [sic] of the business at 69 partition street our recipes and imprint will live through the new cafe! We will be transitioning ownership in the near future. Thank you all for an amazing 6 years!!!"