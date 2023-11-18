Details About Yum Crumbs From Shark Tank

Yum Crumbs came about to fill a void in the baking industry. In 2020, Delson Jeanvilma started the company to eliminate a time-consuming step in the baking process. As a professional baker who has over 10 years of experience under his belt, he found it tedious to make crumb toppings for cakes and other desserts. So, he asked some of his peers in the baking industry if they would be interested in a product that would take care of the crumbs for them. They were enthusiastic, so he developed a line of crumb toppings that come in a variety of flavors to sell to bakeries in bulk quantities as well as to individuals.

The crumbly topping is marketed as a "cookie meets sprinkle topping." They come in more than 20 regular flavors, as well as additional seasonal and gluten-free options. The toppings are made from crumbs, sugar, sprinkles, and candies. The company's website suggests adding them to pancakes, oatmeal, cupcakes, and ice cream.

Yum Crumbs offers lots of well-known flavors as well as some more obscure ones. Some of the standbys include Strawberry Shortcake, Salted Caramel, Birthday Cake, and PB & J. As the holidays ramp up, the brand has started selling festive options. Among them are Santa Claus Cookie, Candy Cane, and Gingerbread. Others, like Maple Bacon, are somewhat outside the box. The company also offers "Shark Tank"-themed Bundles on its website. The judges have their selection of flavors that can be purchased together.