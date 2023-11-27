Flamin' Hot Cheetos Are The Spicy Crunch Your Kale Salad Is Dying For

Flamin' Hot Cheetos may sound like the antithesis of your healthy kale salad, but the combination of these two foods makes a surprisingly delicious meal. The concept is a twist on a traditional green salad with crunchy croutons. No one bats an eye at the idea of crispy squares of buttery bread on your bed of greens, which is why you shouldn't knock Cheetos in salad until you've tried it.

While the crunch factor is an important component of any salad, Flamin' Hot Cheetos aren't just an afterthought to throw on when there's nothing left in your pantry; this spicy snack is actually something you'll want to intentionally start incorporating into your kale salads because of their flavor and texture. While Cheetos have a remarkable ability to keep their crunch in a salad, kale is known for its somewhat bitter taste and tough texture. Many people even massage their kale to break down the leaves and make them easier to chew.

The key to a good kale salad, however, is balancing out its bitter bite with sweet and savory toppings that vary in texture. Since Flamin' Hot Cheetos add a dry crunch to your greens and a good amount of spice, pairing them with hydrating fruits or veggies like cucumbers, apples, pomegranate seeds, or even blueberries can add moisture and a subtle sweetness to your dish.