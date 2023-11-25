Applesauce Brings The Sweet Boost Your Salad Dressing Needs

With all the heavy, meaty dishes of the holiday season, sometimes, a salad hits the spot. Any salad is only as good as its dressing, and festive flavors offer plenty to jazz up a vinaigrette. Next time you're throwing together a bowl of greens, don't reach for a bottle of salad dressing. Instead, use applesauce to make a dressing that comes together quickly and with only a few ingredients.

An all-purpose vinaigrette recipe consists of one part oil and one part acid. Usually, olive oil and vinegar are the standard choice, but another oil or lemon can also work. Once you have that base, add flavor, sweetness, spice, or whatever you want. As far as sweeteners go, applesauce is not a typical choice. Usually, people reach for honey, agave, or jam to cut through the acidity of the vinegar.

When creating your vinaigrette, don't make the mistake of under-mixing. Especially when using applesauce as a sweetener, you will want to whisk vigorously or use a blender. Always taste to ensure it's appropriately seasoned and you have the proper oil-to-vinegar ratio so it doesn't break.