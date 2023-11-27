The Worst Christmas Food Trends Of All Time

If you're interested in turning your next holiday party into a social experiment, consider bringing some of these Christmas classics to the table, because nothing says conversation piece like a large snowman made of cottage cheese. History has produced some seriously weird Christmas food trends and quite a few of them have managed to stick around. Holiday foods from centuries ago may come across as unappetizing because of how much tastes have changed. On the other hand, Christmas trends of 20th-century America took weirdness to a whole other level.

Despite having a bizarre taste, appearance, or both, many of these back-in-the-day food trends caught on faster than you can say TikTok. The post-war era saw women getting a little too creative with their Christmas table presentations, whereas the general kookiness of the 60s birthed Christmas foods so wacky-looking you'll risk spitting out your eggnog on sight.

Christmas is a season of novelties, and many food brands are motivated to drum up buzz around their products by advertising recipes for new holiday foods, even if that results in promoting recipes that are off-putting. Christmas is also about tradition, culinary or otherwise, which means that prunes and mutton fat suddenly pass as acceptable dessert ingredients, even though most people aren't really into that anymore. In honor of the festive season, we're putting a spotlight on the worst holiday-themed eats to haunt the holiday tables of the past and present. This is our list of the worst Christmas food trends of all time.