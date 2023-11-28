For The Creamiest Homemade Frozen Yogurt, Sugar Is Key

Frozen yogurt makes a tasty treat any time of year. It's delicious, comes in any number of flavors, and is readily available at ice cream and frozen yogurt shops. Making this creamy confection at home, however, requires some know-how. You'll need to do more than just put yogurt in your ice cream maker. Even if you like the taste of yogurt on its own, you have to add sugar to halt the creation of ice crystals and make the frozen product creamy.

Many people believe frozen yogurt is healthier than ice cream, and they prefer it for that reason. While the two have a similar cold, creamy quality, they actually have completely different makeups. Ice cream contains ingredients that are naturally creamy, like eggs and, of course, cream. The base of frozen yogurt, on the other hand, is cultured milk. This foundation provides the signature tang that sets froyo apart from ice cream, but that same creamy consistency can't be achieved without the addition of a sweetener, namely sugar.