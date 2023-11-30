You Can Thank A&W For The Creation Of The Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon has seemingly made its way into every food dish possible, so it seems strange to think about a time when it wasn't normal for the breakfast staple to sit on top of a juicy cheeseburger. There was a time, however, when bacon cheeseburgers were nowhere to be found on your favorite burger joint's menu, and it's not as long ago as you might think.

Believe it or not, restaurant chain A&W is responsible for creating the bacon cheeseburger back in 1963, though the story of the sandwich's conception is a bit murky. Apparently, franchise owner and eventual A&W president Dale Mulder noticed that several customers at his Lansing, Michigan restaurant were requesting a few strips of bacon in between their buns, prompting him to make the combination an official menu offering (via Thrillist). However, in a slightly different version of the story, Mulder gave himself all of the credit, saying he looked at a cheeseburger and thought, "It absolutely [would] be better with bacon" (via Click on Detroit). Though the true origins of the beloved handheld may be unclear, one fact that remains true across both accounts is that Mulder made the pivotal decision to put the bacon cheeseburger on A&W's menu in 1963, creating a path for some of the absolute best burgers in the U.S.