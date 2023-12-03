The Easy Trick That Takes Store-Bought Frozen Waffles To A New Level
Most fans of Eggo Toaster Waffles (or even the Aldi Brand) can agree that frozen waffles just hit the spot sometimes. Still, it's easy to distinguish any kind of frozen waffle from a fresh one. If you happen to prefer the freshly made version over the frozen variety but lack the time or patience to regularly whip up your own batter, you're in luck. With just a little bit of water, you can take any frozen waffle to the next level.
For starters, you should be cooking your frozen waffles in the oven. While it's tempting to simply toss them in the microwave (or, as the name suggests, the toaster), everyone knows just how soggy and chewy a microwaved waffle can become. In reality, a frozen waffle won't require too much more time or effort to prepare in the oven than in the microwave, but this tactic alone isn't enough. The key is to sprinkle your waffles with water while they're still frozen. Private chef Gianna Stanley told Business Insider, "Drizzle a couple drops of water on the top of your waffles before popping them in the oven. This reintroduces moisture and will help you get an even better texture." Sprinkling water on your waffles will make them nice and crispy without leaving them dry — just don't get your waffles too wet, or they won't crisp up.
The art of preparing perfect frozen waffles
Still, using the microwave or leaving your waffles dry are far from the only mistakes you can make with frozen waffles. If you'd rather not go to the trouble of preheating your oven, other cooking methods can also elevate a frozen waffle to fresh-and-crispy status: You can toss your waffles in the air fryer or prepare them in a skillet with butter for a crispy, delicious breakfast.
Keep in mind that what you do with your frozen waffles while they're still cold can be just as important as what you do when it's time to defrost. Keep your waffles stored in the back of your freezer to prevent freezer burn and make them last longer. Also, don't open your box if you're not planning to eat the waffles anytime soon — they'll lose some of their flavor over time, so eat them within a few months of opening. Once you've perfected your preparation method, don't be afraid to experiment with how you eat these classic treats since having them on hand can give you more than just a quick breakfast. From waffle sandwiches to waffles with ice cream or even waffle sticks, once you know how to prepare a frozen waffle well, you have way more tasty options than you might have guessed.