The Easy Trick That Takes Store-Bought Frozen Waffles To A New Level

Most fans of Eggo Toaster Waffles (or even the Aldi Brand) can agree that frozen waffles just hit the spot sometimes. Still, it's easy to distinguish any kind of frozen waffle from a fresh one. If you happen to prefer the freshly made version over the frozen variety but lack the time or patience to regularly whip up your own batter, you're in luck. With just a little bit of water, you can take any frozen waffle to the next level.

For starters, you should be cooking your frozen waffles in the oven. While it's tempting to simply toss them in the microwave (or, as the name suggests, the toaster), everyone knows just how soggy and chewy a microwaved waffle can become. In reality, a frozen waffle won't require too much more time or effort to prepare in the oven than in the microwave, but this tactic alone isn't enough. The key is to sprinkle your waffles with water while they're still frozen. Private chef Gianna Stanley told Business Insider, "Drizzle a couple drops of water on the top of your waffles before popping them in the oven. This reintroduces moisture and will help you get an even better texture." Sprinkling water on your waffles will make them nice and crispy without leaving them dry — just don't get your waffles too wet, or they won't crisp up.