Why You Should Drink Miso Soup When You're Hungover
Typical hangover food is often associated with fat and carbs. The usual examples include a bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast burrito, bagels and cream cheese, or even pizza and pasta. Driving through a fast-food restaurant to grab something greasy after a night out is an all too common occurrence even though it might not be the best sustenance for your body.
Nutritionist Christine Bailey told Women's Health that "a fry-up is probably not a good idea," when trying to combat the effects of alcohol. Instead, Bailey recommends focusing on foods naturally rich in B vitamins like leafy greens. Your body's main needs after consuming a lot of alcohol include rehydration and electrolytes. Alcohol is a diuretic, resulting in frequent bathroom trips when drinking. This is why it's often recommended to consume a lot of water along with your alcoholic beverages.
However, when it comes to food, something easy on the stomach like miso soup is ideal since it's hydrating, high in sodium, and can replenish beneficial nutrients. Miso is a Japanese seasoning paste made by fermenting soybeans with salt and a fungal strain known to reduce inflammation. Alcohol consumption has been linked to increased inflammation in the body due to interference with gut microbes. However, the fermented soy product is filled with probiotics which help to counteract alcohol's swelling effect and support a healthy gut microbiome. Therefore, this miracle soup seems to check all the boxes for the perfect hangover meal.
Miso soup is comforting and convenient
Metabolizing alcohol takes precedence in the body over other nutrients. Therefore, you'll not only feel dehydrated after drinking but it may deplete your body of various nutrients such as B vitamins, zinc, manganese, and calcium. Thankfully, a hot bowl of miso soup is basically flavored salt water, supporting hydration efforts while providing those minerals and electrolytes your body needs.
You can find miso soup in most Japanese restaurants. The soup usually contains seaweed, green onion, and tofu. The broth is often made with dashi, which contains bonito flakes, or dried fish, and occasionally shellfish like clams are added. While the addition of fish sauce or dashi gives miso soup its umami flavor and provides some extra nutrients, excluding the fish can make the dish vegan. Many grocery stores also carry cans of miso soup with varied ingredients for specific dietary preferences.
Miso soup is also incredibly easy to make at home. In the midst of a hangover, dealing with elaborate meals or cooking with raw meat is often out of the question. One of the reasons miso soup is so convenient for your hangover cure is that plant proteins like tofu or edamame can make your soup a more well-balanced meal. Ultimately, the goal of any hangover dish is to nourish your body with healthy foods that are filled with beneficial vitamins and minerals. Luckily, miso soup is a surprisingly easy and delicious way to do that.