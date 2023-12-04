Why You Should Drink Miso Soup When You're Hungover

Typical hangover food is often associated with fat and carbs. The usual examples include a bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast burrito, bagels and cream cheese, or even pizza and pasta. Driving through a fast-food restaurant to grab something greasy after a night out is an all too common occurrence even though it might not be the best sustenance for your body.

Nutritionist Christine Bailey told Women's Health that "a fry-up is probably not a good idea," when trying to combat the effects of alcohol. Instead, Bailey recommends focusing on foods naturally rich in B vitamins like leafy greens. Your body's main needs after consuming a lot of alcohol include rehydration and electrolytes. Alcohol is a diuretic, resulting in frequent bathroom trips when drinking. This is why it's often recommended to consume a lot of water along with your alcoholic beverages.

However, when it comes to food, something easy on the stomach like miso soup is ideal since it's hydrating, high in sodium, and can replenish beneficial nutrients. Miso is a Japanese seasoning paste made by fermenting soybeans with salt and a fungal strain known to reduce inflammation. Alcohol consumption has been linked to increased inflammation in the body due to interference with gut microbes. However, the fermented soy product is filled with probiotics which help to counteract alcohol's swelling effect and support a healthy gut microbiome. Therefore, this miracle soup seems to check all the boxes for the perfect hangover meal.