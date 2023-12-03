The Versatile Stock Martha Stewart Uses To Make Ramen

At this point in soup season, we've sampled autumn's flavor, and many of us have grown weary of vegetable and chicken broth. Variety is needed, and who's better than Martha Stewart to answer our call? She puts a unique spin on a classic ramen recipe by using ham stock to create her broth. Stewart combines the broth with sliced shiitakes, garlic, and ginger, but it also complements different flavors like potato or collard greens.

Stock is a foundational ingredient in soups, stews, pasta, risottos, and gravies. It has a rich flavor that will add depth to whatever you're cooking it with. Ham stock usually has a natural sweetness because of how it is prepared. Brining and baking the meat infuses the bones with flavor, which can then be simmered for several hours to make a broth.

Stewart's formula is one to keep in your back pocket because of its versatility. You can use it in virtually any soup or dish that calls for stock or broth as an ingredient.