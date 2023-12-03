The Versatile Stock Martha Stewart Uses To Make Ramen
At this point in soup season, we've sampled autumn's flavor, and many of us have grown weary of vegetable and chicken broth. Variety is needed, and who's better than Martha Stewart to answer our call? She puts a unique spin on a classic ramen recipe by using ham stock to create her broth. Stewart combines the broth with sliced shiitakes, garlic, and ginger, but it also complements different flavors like potato or collard greens.
Stock is a foundational ingredient in soups, stews, pasta, risottos, and gravies. It has a rich flavor that will add depth to whatever you're cooking it with. Ham stock usually has a natural sweetness because of how it is prepared. Brining and baking the meat infuses the bones with flavor, which can then be simmered for several hours to make a broth.
Stewart's formula is one to keep in your back pocket because of its versatility. You can use it in virtually any soup or dish that calls for stock or broth as an ingredient.
Use leftover ham bones to make stock
Warming up with ramen is a small joy of winter. Whether you like meat or vegetables in your soup, the liquid these ingredients come swimming in is key to the overall dining experience. Martha Stewart elects to use ham stock to flavor her broth for ramen, but this sweet and salty liquid can elevate a variety of dishes.
You might be able to find ham bouillon at the store, but it's not a guarantee. To make the stock yourself, you'll need a ham bone. The size of the bone will largely dictate how much water you submerge it in. This is also a matter of personal preference. Use less water for a more concentrated flavor, or dilute it with extra water for a milder stock. It's also up to you what veggies you put in the pot, but onion, garlic, carrot, and celery are common. This brew of ham hock and vegetables needs to simmer for at least three hours on the stove or eight hours in the slow cooker.
One thing to know is that ham stock is inherently salty. That means you shouldn't add a lot of salt to your stock. Once it's ready, your stock will keep for a week in the fridge or several months in the freezer. Keep a supply on hand to impress your dinner guests or to give depth of flavor to your everyday meals like ham and bean soup.