Why Costco Fans Fear Milton's Cauliflower Crust Pizza Is Being Discontinued
If there's one thing that shrewd shoppers know, it's that keeping an eye on the Costco price tags can save you both money and misery. While they can alert you if you're getting an everyday deal with a price that ends in .99, or a "Manager's Special" with the ending .00 or .88, the price tags can also tell you if your favorite items are getting the boot. Such was the case for a Redditor who discovered the dreaded asterisk (*) on one of their favorites: Milton's Thin & Crispy Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza.
The horrified customer posted a text conversation with another, in which they asked "Uhhh what does the asterisk mean?" The other texter responded with "IT MEANS BUY THEM ALL AND A NEW FREEZER." The Costco shopper went on to theorize that they could probably store five to six pizzas in their freezer, while the respondent, lost in their own thoughts, wrote back "Pizza for years."
The Redditor had reason to worry, as the asterisk means the product is not going to be restocked again after it disappears. Luckily, over 100 other Redditors jumped in with comments meant to reassure them and/or share in their pain.
Fans are holding out hope it's getting new packaging
While the Costco death star usually means that the item is leaving the shelves for good, many of the comments on the Redditor's post gave them hope. "Sometimes the asterisk is because the product will be undergoing some sort of change, such as a new box. There is a chance that the pizza will come back," wrote one former Costco employee.
Others pointed out that Costco's store-brand Kirkland's cauliflower pizzas were even better, and Costco was probably getting rid of Milton's to make room for more varieties of Kirkland's. "That was my starter frozen pizza at Costco. But it was just a gateway drug to the Costco cauliflower pizza which is the best!" wrote one optimistic commenter.
So far, Costco hasn't removed the pizza from its website, so there's still hope that it's just being repackaged. But if Costco has signed the death certificate for Milton's Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Pizza, there's still hope for those who can't live without it, as Milton's cauliflower pizza is sold in grocery stores, including Target, Walmart, and even Amazon. You may not be able to get it at Costco's price, but at least you still can get it.