Why Costco Fans Fear Milton's Cauliflower Crust Pizza Is Being Discontinued

If there's one thing that shrewd shoppers know, it's that keeping an eye on the Costco price tags can save you both money and misery. While they can alert you if you're getting an everyday deal with a price that ends in .99, or a "Manager's Special" with the ending .00 or .88, the price tags can also tell you if your favorite items are getting the boot. Such was the case for a Redditor who discovered the dreaded asterisk (*) on one of their favorites: Milton's Thin & Crispy Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza.

The horrified customer posted a text conversation with another, in which they asked "Uhhh what does the asterisk mean?" The other texter responded with "IT MEANS BUY THEM ALL AND A NEW FREEZER." The Costco shopper went on to theorize that they could probably store five to six pizzas in their freezer, while the respondent, lost in their own thoughts, wrote back "Pizza for years."

The Redditor had reason to worry, as the asterisk means the product is not going to be restocked again after it disappears. Luckily, over 100 other Redditors jumped in with comments meant to reassure them and/or share in their pain.