Cheez-It Nail Polish Makes It Easy For Your Fingers To Be Cheesy

If Cheez-It crackers are among your favorite game day snacks, then the brand's surprising new product will let you represent Cheez-Its in style. And, if you've never wanted a Cheez-It-inspired look before, this year's Citrus Bowl may be the time to change your mind since it could win you some cheesy snacks. The Cheez-It brand has introduced two nail polish colors inspired by the beloved cracker. The official Nails Inc. Polish collection, aptly named "Feelin' the Cheeziest," comes in a bold red inspired by the classic Cheez-It box and (of course) a cheesy orange modeled after the Cheez-It cracker. Cheez-Its get their color from paprika, but you can get your Cheez-It nail polish colors from CheezIt.com. The polish will be available for pre-order on December 29.

If you're lucky enough to be attending the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in person, you could even get a manicure with Cheez-It colors. Just head to the pre-game FanFest outside Camping World Stadium before the big game for a free Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Cut from one of the stylists. Fans who walk away with the wildest, cheesiest look will get a shot at watching the game from the exclusive on-field Cheez-It Flexin' Section. The perks of sporting Cheez-It nail art don't end with representing the cheesy snack on your fingertips; You can also enter your manicure to win free snacks you love.