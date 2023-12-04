CELSIUS Brings Big Energy And New Flavors To College Campuses With Fit Stops

This content was paid for by CELSIUS and created by Mashed.

Despite being founded in 2004, CELSIUS has the vibe of a fresh, new company, catapulting itself to the forefront of the energy drink market thanks to its delicious drinks that include ingredients like green tea extract and ginger root. After 2022's CELSIUS University took on 65 campuses nationwide, the company is further increasing its focus on universities with its CELSIUS Fit Stops.

CELSIUS Fit Stops intend to make fitness fun, with trainer Phil Fit and "Bachelorette" star Tyler Cameron taking participants through exercises set to the rhythm of music by DJ/producer pair Two Friends. The party kicked off earlier with the first stop at Arizona State University. Then, on November 29, CELSIUS took the energy to Snapdragon Stadium for the San Diego State University Fit Stop.

Along with motivating college students to get active, CELSIUS is introducing them to its new line: CELSIUS ESSENTIALS. With flavors like Blue Crush, Dragonberry, Cherry Limeade, and Orangesicle, the new varieties contain 270 milligrams of caffeine and a plethora of wholesome ingredients.

