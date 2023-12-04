CELSIUS Brings Big Energy And New Flavors To College Campuses With Fit Stops
This content was paid for by CELSIUS and created by Mashed.
Despite being founded in 2004, CELSIUS has the vibe of a fresh, new company, catapulting itself to the forefront of the energy drink market thanks to its delicious drinks that include ingredients like green tea extract and ginger root. After 2022's CELSIUS University took on 65 campuses nationwide, the company is further increasing its focus on universities with its CELSIUS Fit Stops.
CELSIUS Fit Stops intend to make fitness fun, with trainer Phil Fit and "Bachelorette" star Tyler Cameron taking participants through exercises set to the rhythm of music by DJ/producer pair Two Friends. The party kicked off earlier with the first stop at Arizona State University. Then, on November 29, CELSIUS took the energy to Snapdragon Stadium for the San Diego State University Fit Stop.
Along with motivating college students to get active, CELSIUS is introducing them to its new line: CELSIUS ESSENTIALS. With flavors like Blue Crush, Dragonberry, Cherry Limeade, and Orangesicle, the new varieties contain 270 milligrams of caffeine and a plethora of wholesome ingredients.
Fit Stops are more than just workout events
The CELSIUS Fit Stops events remind college students that a CELSIUS energy drink plus music is the perfect catalyst for your workout. Listening to music while exercising has been shown to not only make you feel happier but also increase your endurance while working out. Not only will they get you moving, but the Fit Stops will also feature moments for selfies and photos, product and merchandise giveaways, the obvious sampling of CELSIUS energy drinks, and more. While the campus stops mean college students and those nearby can enjoy free samples of the new CELSIUS Essentials line, the drinks are also available online and in Walmart, Target, and more. For the store closest to you, check out the store locator.
CELSIUS has also partnered with the college sports-focused media and technology company Learfield back in the fall, expanding its partnership with new schools like the University of Oregon, the United States Air Force Academy, and the University of Washington. The company is also working with athletes like Bo Nix, Travis Hunter, and Michael Penix Junior on a CELSIUS social campaign, to get the word out about the health benefits that are offered by CELSIUS energy drinks.
Delicious mocktails anyone can enjoy
Along with being ready to drink in cans, CELSIUS beverages are also the perfect mocktail ingredients. According to Beverage Daily, 22% or roughly four in 10 U.S. consumers are sober curious — not giving up alcohol altogether, but interested in limiting it. Plenty of people are planning to give Dry January a try next year, but they're not interested in completely abandoning the taste of well-mixed drinks. Instead, they want mocktails that look like the real thing and taste delicious. Whether they're the designated driver, trying to be healthier, or looking for a different kind of buzz, the number of people looking to have fun without alcohol is increasing. Fortunately, CELSIUS has recipes that are perfect for hosting or just hanging out with friends, and Vibe Celsi-rita.
Prickly Pear Punch
Ingredients:
● 1 cup CELSIUS Sparkling Oasis Vibe
● 2 Tbsp Prickly Pear Syrup
● Fresh lime for garnish
Directions:
● Fill one glass with ice, about halfway
● Add CELSIUS Sparkling Oasis Vibe to the glass
● Add in a dash of the Prickly Pear Syrup, roughly 2 tsp
● Stir until well combined
● Slice one lime into quarters
● Add lime slice to mocktail for garnish, either with toothpick, along the rim, or right in the drink
● Take a sip and taste the Oasis!
Tropical Vibe Celsi-rita
Ingredients
● 1 cup Sparkling CELSIUS Tropical Vibe
● 2 tsp pineapple Juice
● 2 tsp Vita Coco Coconut Water
● Fresh lime for garnish
Directions:
● Fill one glass with ice, about halfway
● Add CELSIUS Tropical vibe
● Add pineapple juice
● Add Vita Coco Coconut Water
● Stir until well combine and flavors are balanced throughout
● Cut a lime into quarters and add a slice to the top
● Take a sip and experience the flavors of a tropical paradise!
Bottoms up!