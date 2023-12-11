The Common Storage Mistake That's Hurting The Flavor Of Your Cheese

Few things are quite as unsettling as biting into what was once a nice piece of cheese, only to find that it no longer tastes, well, like cheese. The Brie tastes a bit oniony, the Gouda a little citrusy, and the chèvre tastes like last night's leftovers. What happened? You probably made one key mistake: storing your cheese too close to other fragrant foods and ingredients.

Cheese, even if it looks quite solid, is relatively porous, and when you pop it in the fridge without storing it properly, it works like a sponge, soaking up the wafting odors and flavors of its nearby food companions. This is true even of hard cheeses like cheddar and parmesan. That's why it's important not to store cheese alongside fragrant items like onions, garlic, and citrus, or herbs such as rosemary and basil. But that doesn't mean you should keep all your cheese stashed away in a drawer. To keep cheese smelling and tasting fresh, you might want to try some key cheese storage methods, such as wrapping it in wax paper.