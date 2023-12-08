A Squeeze Of Lemon Will Unlock A New Flavor For Your Frozen Pizza

Pineapple is a controversial pizza topping, but it's not the only fruit worth considering. While actual pieces of lemon may be a step too far for some, adding lemon juice or zest to your frozen pizza (one of many reasons you should hold on to leftover lemon peels) can enhance its flavor profile. Regardless of your pie's toppings, the subtle lemon flavor provides an acidic zing that complements the fatty cheese and doughy crust.

Former pizzeria chef Gretchen Holm explained to Insider that frozen pizza lacks a fresh flavor due to its prepackaged nature. Therefore, she recommends dusting the top with lemon zest after it comes out of the oven or giving it a light squeeze of juice. The brightness of the lemon provides a freshness that can help bring a frozen pizza to life.

Similarly, lemon juice or zest pairs perfectly with a variety of pizza sauces, ranging from classic marinara to truffle cream sauce or even pesto. The reason that lemon complements an array of flavors so well is due to the way citrus cuts through other ingredients. While lemon arguably belongs with the fresh herbs in pesto, it also helps to balance out richer dairy-based sauces.