Starchy Add-Ins Are The Quick, Tasty Way To Thicken Minestrone Soup

Minestrone soup is a wholesome classic filled with various vegetables like celery, onions, carrots, and zucchini. The base of this soup is a light, thin tomato-based broth that often contains small pasta noodles and legumes. This rustic Italian soup may or may not include meat but it notoriously consists of vegetable stock with seasonings like rosemary, oregano, and thyme.

Despite all the vegetables in minestrone, the broth itself can remain quite thin and almost watery. Therefore, it's helpful to have some quick and easy ways to thicken it up. The key lies in a starchy solution. If you want your soup broth to have a bit more texture and body, try adding rinsed dry rice into your soup and letting it cook on the stove. As the rice cooks, it will absorb that flavorful broth and the grain will release starches, leading to a thicker soup.

Beans are also an incredible starch to add to your minestrone because of how versatile they are. Not only do they provide texture and heartiness on their own but mashing them first or adding refried beans to your broth can help to thicken up the entire dish. Another option is to take a few ladles of your cooked soup and blend it. Then, add the puree back into your soup and you'll have a much thicker broth for your finished product.