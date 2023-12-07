Starchy Add-Ins Are The Quick, Tasty Way To Thicken Minestrone Soup
Minestrone soup is a wholesome classic filled with various vegetables like celery, onions, carrots, and zucchini. The base of this soup is a light, thin tomato-based broth that often contains small pasta noodles and legumes. This rustic Italian soup may or may not include meat but it notoriously consists of vegetable stock with seasonings like rosemary, oregano, and thyme.
Despite all the vegetables in minestrone, the broth itself can remain quite thin and almost watery. Therefore, it's helpful to have some quick and easy ways to thicken it up. The key lies in a starchy solution. If you want your soup broth to have a bit more texture and body, try adding rinsed dry rice into your soup and letting it cook on the stove. As the rice cooks, it will absorb that flavorful broth and the grain will release starches, leading to a thicker soup.
Beans are also an incredible starch to add to your minestrone because of how versatile they are. Not only do they provide texture and heartiness on their own but mashing them first or adding refried beans to your broth can help to thicken up the entire dish. Another option is to take a few ladles of your cooked soup and blend it. Then, add the puree back into your soup and you'll have a much thicker broth for your finished product.
Many starchy ingredients work in minestrone
Similarly, potatoes are a common addition to minestrone. Adding potatoes is not only a quick way to add starch but there are different types to choose from depending on the texture you're looking for. Some people have even taken to Reddit to seek advice on which potatoes to use in their minestrone, debating between the starchy or waxy varieties.
Yukon gold potatoes hold their shape in soups because they contain more water and less starch than other potatoes. On the other hand, russet potatoes are starchier, capable of completely breaking down into your soup. A thick and gritty potato broth might not be an ideal texture for everyone. If you want an easy way to thicken your minestrone broth, though, potatoes are a great option.
Simmering your soup on the stove with these ingredients will also cause it to thicken up over time. Turning toward starchy ingredients for your soup isn't just for flavor and texture; they make your minestrone more delicious and nutritious. Once you've added beans, rice, and potatoes to your minestrone, on top of all the veggies and pasta, you'll be left with a delicious bowl of soup that's filled with variety, texture, and a perfectly thickened broth. Plus, if you're short on time or looking to make your cooking more convenient, you can try out an Instant Pot minestrone soup recipe and use a pressure cooker for your dish instead.