McDonald's Latest Menu Upgrade Features Larger Burgers

McDonald's became the United States' number one fast-food restaurant due to its longevity, vast number of locations, and most importantly, its delicious burgers. While the price has risen since its debut in the 1940s, so have the number of different McDonald's burgers customers can purchase. You can always get a standard hamburger or cheeseburger, but the more filling items like the popular Big Mac and Double Quarter Pounder are also available for those with larger appetites. McDonald's is aware that customers crave bigger burgers.

"We've listened to our customers," Jo Sempels, McDonald's President of International Development Licensed Markets shared at an investors event (via CNN). "And we understand their desire for larger, high-quality burgers that fill you up." Sempels' words come as CEO Chris Kempczinski also told CNN that "a larger burger is an opportunity. We're working on that, that is something you should expect in the future."

While fans may wonder when this new, bigger burger will be available in stores, don't hold your breath. McDonald's has a history of taking its time, testing out potential menu items in different markets. This may mean another year or two before some of us get to taste this new, immense burger — but it's also a smart way to ensure the company is providing consumers with items they are happy to shell out money for.