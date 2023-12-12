Ruth's Chris Steakhouse Vs Outback Steakhouse: Which Is Better?

In the heart of American culinary culture, where few can resist the sizzle of a perfectly grilled steak, two restaurant chains stand out in the world of steakhouse dining. Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and Outback Steakhouse are iconic establishments that have etched their names into the American steakhouse landscape, each with a unique history and signature dishes that have captivated steak enthusiasts nationwide.

Ruth's Chris Steak House has origins dating back to the mid-20th century and has become synonymous with upscale dining and unparalleled steak craftsmanship. Known for introducing the world to the signature method of serving steaks on 500-degree plates (ensuring each bite arrives at the table sizzling and succulent), Ruth's Chris steadily gained renown for its commitment to prime cuts of beef, impeccable service, and an elegant dining experience. On the flip side, Outback Steakhouse has brought a down-to-earth, Aussie-inspired twist to the American steakhouse scene since it opened its doors in the late 1980s. Boasting an Outback-style seasoning blend and a menu infused with Australian-inspired dishes, the chain quickly resonated with diners seeking a more relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere, contributing to Outback's rise to prominence as a beloved, accessible steakhouse option.

However, despite aiming to serve the best steak in the country, both steakhouses have a number of differences that could either make or break your dining experience. Read on to see which is better as we compare and contrast the sizzling steaks and distinctive factors defining these two culinary institutions.