According To An Ex-McDonald's Chef, Aldi Hashbrowns Are Close To The Fast Food Favorite
The number of ways to prepare and enjoy potatoes, each more delicious than the last, never fails to astound. Even within the category of hashbrowns, there are several variations — shredded, cubed as home fries, and formed into patties. However, few potato dishes have garnered as much of a devoted fanbase as McDonald's breakfast hashbrowns. Unless you've got an unlimited budget and time for a drive-thru each morning, a stop-in at the Golden Arches isn't always possible when the craving hits. Luckily, there's a great alternative to be found at a grocery store with a cult following of its own.
Former corporate McDonald's chef Mike Haracz says the recipe closest to McDonald's hashbrowns comes from Aldi under the brand name Season's Choice. These hashbrowns patties come in a pack of 20, and Haracz states in a TikTok video that the ingredient list is very similar to those of McDonald's famous potato pancakes. The price of these hashbrowns isn't listed on Aldi's website, but as Aldi is known for its bargain basement prices, we trust that this frozen food will come in at a more than reasonable price tag.
How close is it really?
As you might imagine, the ingredient lists for McDonald's and Season's Choice hashbrowns are pretty limited. Of course, both contain potato as well as vegetable oil, corn flour, salt, and dextrose, with some variation between stabilizers. So, judging by the ingredients, these are very similar recipes. However, as Haracz points out, what sets McDonald's hashbrowns apart isn't in the ingredients. It's how they are cooked.
Frozen hashbrowns are typically baked in the oven unless you're lucky enough to have a deep fryer at home. Of course, McDonald's hashbrowns are given a fry-up — just in any old canola oil. Haracz says the oil is given beef flavoring that gives them that deep, savory flavor and crisp finish. All things considered, Aldi hashbrowns make a solid substitute if you're not in the mood to hit a fast food restaurant or if you want to make the hashbrowns en masse for a brunch bash.
If you're not an Aldi shopper, you may still have luck at Trader Joe's. Under its in-house brand name, Trader Joe's offers hashbrowns in the same beloved patty shape, with a very similar ingredient list to both McDonald's and Season's Choice.