According To An Ex-McDonald's Chef, Aldi Hashbrowns Are Close To The Fast Food Favorite

The number of ways to prepare and enjoy potatoes, each more delicious than the last, never fails to astound. Even within the category of hashbrowns, there are several variations — shredded, cubed as home fries, and formed into patties. However, few potato dishes have garnered as much of a devoted fanbase as McDonald's breakfast hashbrowns. Unless you've got an unlimited budget and time for a drive-thru each morning, a stop-in at the Golden Arches isn't always possible when the craving hits. Luckily, there's a great alternative to be found at a grocery store with a cult following of its own.

Former corporate McDonald's chef Mike Haracz says the recipe closest to McDonald's hashbrowns comes from Aldi under the brand name Season's Choice. These hashbrowns patties come in a pack of 20, and Haracz states in a TikTok video that the ingredient list is very similar to those of McDonald's famous potato pancakes. The price of these hashbrowns isn't listed on Aldi's website, but as Aldi is known for its bargain basement prices, we trust that this frozen food will come in at a more than reasonable price tag.