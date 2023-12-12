There's A Big Recall On Sundried Tomatoes. Here's What We Know So Far

While most people are aware that certain foods are more likely to be recalled than others, it's still a bit disconcerting to learn that something you may have been looking forward to eating actually has to be thrown away. As such, anyone who's recently purchased sundried tomatoes to add to their salad, pizza, or pasta might want to give that package a second look.

Per the FDA's website, the agency issued a recall for 5-pound bags of sundried tomato halves made by the New York-based Global Veg Corp. The Aviator brand package will be listed as Lot#060923/1. If you find this number on your bag, you can return it for a full refund. Any questions about the product can be answered by calling (201) 367-0517.

According to the recall notice, sulfites were discovered in the tomatoes during sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors, and the tomatoes were further analyzed by Food Laboratory personnel. Luckily, no illness or negative health effects have been reported in connection with the product, though the FDA warns that those sensitive to sulfites may experience "serious or life-threatening reactions."