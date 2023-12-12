There's A Big Recall On Sundried Tomatoes. Here's What We Know So Far
While most people are aware that certain foods are more likely to be recalled than others, it's still a bit disconcerting to learn that something you may have been looking forward to eating actually has to be thrown away. As such, anyone who's recently purchased sundried tomatoes to add to their salad, pizza, or pasta might want to give that package a second look.
Per the FDA's website, the agency issued a recall for 5-pound bags of sundried tomato halves made by the New York-based Global Veg Corp. The Aviator brand package will be listed as Lot#060923/1. If you find this number on your bag, you can return it for a full refund. Any questions about the product can be answered by calling (201) 367-0517.
According to the recall notice, sulfites were discovered in the tomatoes during sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors, and the tomatoes were further analyzed by Food Laboratory personnel. Luckily, no illness or negative health effects have been reported in connection with the product, though the FDA warns that those sensitive to sulfites may experience "serious or life-threatening reactions."
Sulfites are found in many foods and beverages
Consuming food or drinks containing sulfites can be uncomfortable (or even life-threatening) for those with allergies or sensitivities, but others likely won't even be aware of sulfites' presence. These compounds occur naturally in many foods, like maple syrup, apple cider, and molasses, as well as dried fruits and vegetables. While sulfites used to be common preservatives, the FDA banned their use in fresh fruits and vegetables in 1986. Most wines also contain sulfites, though it's now more common to find wines marked as having no added sulfites.
For people who are allergic or sensitive to these chemicals, eating or drinking substances that contain them can be both unpleasant and dangerous. Reactions can include hives, wheezing, asthma-like symptoms, diarrhea, and vomiting, according to Cleveland Clinic. Some people may only experience mild reactions after consuming sulfites, such as bloating or indigestion. Severe sulfite allergies are less common, but those susceptible to a life-threatening reaction may need to carry an EpiPen.
It's unlikely for anyone to have a sulfite allergy if they don't also have asthma, Cleveland Clinic reports. Because sulfite sensitivity means a lifelong change in diet, it's best to receive an evaluation from a doctor who specializes in allergies or immunology if you suspect this may be a problem for you.