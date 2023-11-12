Brussels Sprouts With Chorizo And Aioli Recipe

Brussels sprouts are one of the more unexpected food fads to emerge in recent years. Seemingly overnight, they went from being an unpleasant childhood memory to becoming a trendy appetizer and the subject of experimentation for many a food blogger. Maybe it's the way we were cooking them all along that's the problem — boiling them to within an inch of their life. It turns out there are a number of ways to make them more appealing, including cooking them up tapas-style, as developer Patterson Watkins does with this Brussels sprouts with chorizo and aioli recipe. Tapas, she says, can be "a clever combo of sweet and tart soothed or enhanced by rich, smoky, or aromatic ingredients." Her own recipe brings out the best in the sprouts by making "...bold use of sherry vinegar, Spanish chorizo, and garlic," in addition to having "balancing elements of honey, and butter, to go with the bitter-ish Brussels sprouts."

Watkins feels that this dish is "pretty versatile and evergreen." While you could eat this flavorful meat and vegetable dish as a snack or an appetizer, she suggests that it can also be "part of a larger tapas-style feast or a side dish to accompany Spanish main dishes." It's also a great twist on a classic to liven up a holiday meal.