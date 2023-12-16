What Happened To Barefoot Bob's Beach Grill From Kitchen Nightmares?

Gordon Ramsay's "Kitchen Nightmares" has seen no shortage of disastrous restaurants in its multiple seasons. After a decade-long hiatus, "Kitchen Nightmares" has returned, leaving us curious about the fate of the restaurants and their owners depicted in the original series, such as Barefoot Bob's Beach Grill. After opening its doors in 2004, this beachside establishment was the subject of "Kitchen Nightmares" Season 5, Episode 5 in 2012.

Barefoot Bob's calls the small town of Hull, Massachusetts, home. Hull sees a large tourism influx in the summer months. Owners and spouses Marc and Lisa Cara Donna explained that they opened in warmer seasons and saw early signs of success with full dining rooms every night. When winter hit, the couple was flabbergasted by how much business declined, resulting in a major loss of customers and profit. As a result, Marc and Lisa's marriage suffered as well. Lisa stated that there was an imprint on their couch from her husband sleeping there each night. Many of the servers said that Lisa was an inefficient and erratic owner, only showing up intermittently, leaving too much pressure on Marc to keep everything afloat.

Another issue for the restaurant came about when Marc, seeking to cut back on the overall budget, fired the head chef and stepped into the role himself without any formal training. The quality of the food suffered, which made the few paying customers deeply unhappy with their experiences.