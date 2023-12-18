Walter's Coffee Roastery In Istanbul Is Inspired By Breaking Bad

There aren't too many parts of "Breaking Bad" that we'd like to experience in real life. However, the scene where Gale Boetticher makes Walter White the perfect cup of coffee? We definitely wouldn't mind giving that a try, and we're sure other fans of the hit AMC show would probably agree.

"In my opinion, it's all about the quinic acid level," Boetticher explains, which, true or not, might sound a bit too advanced for those of us without an organic chemistry degree. At Walter's Coffee Roastery, however, employees take care of the coffee brewing and the science behind it, so all you have to do is sit back and relax with your cup of joe. Located in Istanbul, Turkey, the "Breaking Bad"-inspired coffee shop that opened its door in 2015 is the first-ever coffee laboratory, specializing in daily coffee roasting.

The cafe's website touts its emphasis on chemistry and scientific precision. As for its "Breaking Bad" theme? In addition to being a fan of the show, Deniz Kosan has said that the idea was inspired by his cousin, who Kosan believes bears some resemblance to the one who knocks.