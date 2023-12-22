Consider A Berry Basket For Storing Your Eggs
Are you ever annoyed by how much space your eggs take up in your refrigerator? Well, this might be because you've been storing your eggs wrong without even knowing it. Fortunately, there's an easy way to give yourself a bit more fridge room while also recycling an otherwise disposable item you have in your kitchen. Storing your eggs in a berry basket will save you some fridge room and keep your kitchen more organized.
Berries are usually stored in cardboard or plastic containers with holes for drainage, which helps keep them fresh at the grocery store. If you get a quart-sized basket of berries, it just so happens that this container is the perfect size for storing a dozen eggs. You can probably already imagine just how much less space this will take up in your fridge than the long, awkwardly-shaped egg cartons that people typically keep their eggs in. So, the next time you get a carton of fresh berries, you might want to hang onto its container, even after the berries are gone.
Keep your eggs fresh and your fridge organized
Of course, there's a reason eggs come in egg cartons: Putting loose eggs in a basket is an easy way to make sure you arrive home from the grocery store with a bunch of broken eggs. You don't need to worry so much about breaking eggs once they're in the fridge, though, since they're staying in one place. Consequently, the separators in egg cartons aren't quite as necessary once you bring your eggs home, and they take up some unnecessary space. If you've recently gotten some fresh berries at the store, their container could be just what you need to store your eggs. In this case, it's okay to put all your eggs in one basket.
If you're still worried about the break-ability of non-separated eggs (or if you're just not a frequent berry buyer), then you might want to go for a reusable, plastic egg carton. This can keep your eggs safe and fresher than they'd be in a cardboard carton. With a bit of ingenuity, you can find reusable containers like these around your house that will take up less space and help you organize your fridge.