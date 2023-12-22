Consider A Berry Basket For Storing Your Eggs

Are you ever annoyed by how much space your eggs take up in your refrigerator? Well, this might be because you've been storing your eggs wrong without even knowing it. Fortunately, there's an easy way to give yourself a bit more fridge room while also recycling an otherwise disposable item you have in your kitchen. Storing your eggs in a berry basket will save you some fridge room and keep your kitchen more organized.

Berries are usually stored in cardboard or plastic containers with holes for drainage, which helps keep them fresh at the grocery store. If you get a quart-sized basket of berries, it just so happens that this container is the perfect size for storing a dozen eggs. You can probably already imagine just how much less space this will take up in your fridge than the long, awkwardly-shaped egg cartons that people typically keep their eggs in. So, the next time you get a carton of fresh berries, you might want to hang onto its container, even after the berries are gone.