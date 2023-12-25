Chain Restaurant Pasta Carbonara Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Though massively indulgent, Pasta Carbonara consists of an incredibly basic recipe. Thin pasta (usually spaghetti) and cured pork tangle together in a cream sauce rendered from raw eggs and shredded Italian cheese like Parmesan or Pecorino Romano. The texture is creamy and rich, with a hint of smokiness that unfurls on the tongue. No surprise then, that the Italian-American entrée is a staple among trattorias and an addition to both countries' national cookbooks. U.S. eaters would have encountered the decadent noodles sometime in the early 1950s, and to date, many restaurant chains have taken to offering the dish, though with a little creative liberty at times.

Where would a good option exist that's delicious and worth parting with your hard-earned cash? It's common for eateries (even the Italian ones) to crank out a standard fettuccine Alfredo and ascribe the carbonara label anyway, so attempts to seek out "authentic" plates are guaranteed to take a tumble. That's why, in ranking these pasta carbonaras with the help of consumer feedback, we factored in execution and freshness, and kept purity standards to the sidelines, so to speak. Hear what customers have to say on the following dishes, ranked worst to best.