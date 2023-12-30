12 Deliciously Spicy Jalapeño Recipes

Do not fear the mighty powerhouse that is the jalapeño. When handled correctly and applied to recipes in precise quantities, this tangy, spicy green pepper can be the crux of a dish. It doesn't have to knock your socks off with heat. It can provide a warmth so subtle that you might not know it's there. On the other hand, if you do like the feeling of having a hole burned into your tongue, you can go for broke and make it the standout ingredient.

For those who associate jalapeños with nachos and salsas, this recipe roundup will come as a pleasant surprise. These miraculous peppers are packed with versatile potential. Whether you're pickling them, sautéing them, or wrapping them in bacon, they can be prepared and presented in a wide range of ways, many of which you might not have thought of, let alone tried.

Before you start any of these recipes, it's important to note that jalapeños come in a range of sizes, colors, and heat levels, and picking the wrong kind could ruin your meal. The Scoville Scale, which ranks peppers by their heat, places jalapeños in a range between 2,500 and 8,000 Scoville Heat Units. Jalapeños that are harvested early tend to be milder, while the green ones with white streaks and red ones are more mature and spicier. That said, much of the heat will be determined by how much you use and whether you remove the seeds.