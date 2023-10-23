Mummy-Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers Recipe

Jalapeño poppers are a popular bar food year-round, although one that isn't associated with any one season or occasion (except, perhaps, the Super Bowl). As developer Erin Johnson tells us, though, "I always like to think of new ways to add a holiday spin on foods I like," so here she decided to do something Halloween-y with poppers. The resulting recipe, she says, "is an easy way to add a festive twist to a snack favorite."

The idea for making poppers into mummies by wrapping them in dough strips is one Johnson says she got from countless recipes that essentially do the very same thing with hot dogs, but who doesn't love a good mini variation? It turns out that mummification by canned crescent roll dough works just as well for poppers, although Johnson does have one piece of advice to offer regarding pepper selection: "I like to use large jalapeños for this recipe," she tells us, explaining that the bigger peppers will make the poppers "look maximum mummified."