The Easy Method For Grilling Frozen Tater Tots

Even though they're insanely tasty, and many believe them to even be superior to the mighty french fry, tater tots are not at the top of the list when considering foods to toss on the barbecue grill. For starters, you're likely picturing putting them directly on the grill, which would inevitably mean that a good 99% of them would fall to their charcoal-surrounded demise within the first few seconds. Well, unfortunately, the method we're discussing today does take a sliver more preparation than that. We assure you, though, it's worth it. It's still an incredibly simple way to enjoy tater tots in a whole new way.

Though it may seem baffling to some, tater tots are among a surprising number of unlikely foodstuffs that are great on the grill. The method involves taking a foil surface such as a plate or pan and applying an adequate amount of cooking oil. Once the plate has been heated up on the grill, you can add the most highly-rated frozen tater tots and get sizzling. A key point to remember, however, is to keep the individual tater tots moving, as you'll need to make sure that they all cook evenly. Once they're properly toasted through, they'll be ready to enjoy hot off the grill. Just have that ketchup bottle and salt shaker handy.