Add Almost Any Liquor To Cookie Truffles For A Boozy No-Bake Treat

Do you want to have your drink and eat it, too? Then, it may be time to whip up some easy truffles with a boozy twist. Cookies and truffles are two of the most beloved finger-food desserts, so it's no surprise that combining and spiking them is the key to the ultimate edible cocktail.

If you're not familiar with cookie truffles, this dessert is exactly what it sounds like. These truffles are made with crumbled cookies on the inside and a chocolate shell on the outside. This treat is easy to make since it requires no baking. The inside is made with ground-up cookies combined with cream cheese and formed into balls. The balls can then be dipped in melted chocolate and left to harden. Consequently, these truffles are as simple to whip up as they are delicious, and which liquor you choose to spike them with depends on your preference.