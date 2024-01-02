Use A Blender To Produce The Smoothest Mac And Cheese

When going to make a mouth-watering batch of macaroni and cheese, the blender is pretty far down the list of tools you might need. Milkshakes and morning smoothies, sure, but mac and cheese? Your skepticism is understandable! Well, before you completely relegate your Vitamix to slurring up ice cream and frozen fruit, you may want to consider how a blender can help make the smoothest cheese sauce your noodles have ever seen.

Store-bought "from the box" mac and cheese is convenient, but can often be a mistake when it comes to the overall experience. This is a dish that is especially great when it's homemade. To make a blended cheese sauce, you must be sure to cook your pasta in milk instead of water, for a creamier texture. Once cooked, you can pour that leftover milk into the jar of your blender on top of shredded cheese while the blender is running. Though you don't need to shred the cheese yourself, since the blender would make short work of it, it gets the best results. The heat of the milk melts the cheese as it emulsifies into one thick, velvety sauce. To take it to the next level, you can also add some egg yolks, which add to the flavor, as well as make the base of the sauce more solid. Once the sauce is ready, you can add it to your noodles.