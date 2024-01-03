Discontinued Jack In The Box Items We May Never Get Back

Jack in the Box has been a prominent West Coast fast-food institution since 1951. Founded in San Diego by Robert O. Peterson, its roots predate McDonald's and Burger King. The chain is credited with popularizing fast-food staples that we have come to depend on, like the drive-thru window and breakfast sandwiches. Jack in the Box has expanded to approximately 2,200 locations in a legacy that stretches nearly three-quarters of a century. During that time, many menu items have been discontinued. Despite their popularity with customers, several of these discontinued items aren't likely to make a comeback — much to the chagrin of Jack in the Box's legions of fans.

Fast-food menus are known to be a revolving door of quirky concoctions and comfort foods proffered to the public by way of limited-time-only specials and fleeting trends. Many Jack in the Box specialties came and went this way, leaving customers to make sentimental pleas on fandom websites in hopes that the 24-hour fast-food chain would bring the items back. From the recent changes to the breakfast and late-night menus to fondly remembered treats from the restaurant's earliest days, these are some of the discontinued Jack in the Box items we may never get back.