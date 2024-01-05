Lemon Is Your Best Friend For Softening Mushrooms Quickly

The last thing you want when eating a batch of mushrooms is for them to be too hard. According to recent statistics, in 2022 alone, Americans ate around 3.65 pounds of mushrooms each, so getting the right consistency is ideal. So, how do you get those 'shrooms to the perfect level of chewiness when time is of the essence? Look no further than your grocery's produce aisle because lemons hold the secret to mushroom softening. The juice from a slice of lemon will provide the tenderization a standard mushroom needs to keep it from being too tough. Best of all, how it works is extremely simple.

Though many might reach for an acidic salt brine soak or standard meat mallet to pummel some potential softness into them, all mushrooms need for softening is a few splashes of lemon juice with whatever else you're sautéing. After you've chosen which type of mushroom you'd like to use for your dish, correct preparation is the key to the tastiest results; this step should typically include tenderizing. The natural citric acid in lemon juice mitigates the tough fibers within the mushroom and provides the bonus of reinvigorating them with a distinct tang. Best of all, since mushrooms don't have the heft and thickness of, say, a side of beef, the impact is nearly immediate.