The Aldi Spring Mix That's Too Buggy For Reddit To Handle

Salad fans know that it's nice to have some form of protein alongside your leafy greens — but not like this. According to a Reddit post made on January 7 to the Aldi subreddit, one shopper found what appeared to be a rogue, deceased dragonfly in a bag of mixed greens sold by the grocery chain. Under the post's title, "Appetite instantly gone," they explained, "I got within a couple bites of being done and found this guy. I use two of these containers per week and never had this before. Ugh." While they never mentioned the specific salad mix in which they found the insect, it's safe to say the discovery was an unwelcome surprise.

Many commenters agreed, with one saying, "I'd be grossed out and stop eating it too," and another commiserating, "We once found a giant grasshopper in our spring mix." Others, however, were less shocked that an insect would end up in a bag of produce. "[It's] a dragonfly, they bring good luck," one optimistic commenter explained. Similarly, another described, "Sure it's gross, but produce grows outside in dirt and nature," while yet another commented, "I mean ... it's just a bug. People eat bugs all over the world."