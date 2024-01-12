There's A Raw Egg Buffet You Can Visit In Tokyo

In the Bunkyo Ward of Tokyo, close to Sengoku Station and slotted in between two high rises, is Kisaburo Nojo (Kisaburo Farm). This small building, with an olive-green facade, may look unassuming, almost quaint, but it has a specialty that may seem odd to some. That's because its signature dish is a set meal that includes all-you-can-eat raw eggs.

Raw eggs inspire vivid images. Some of us see "Beauty and the Beast's" Gaston chugging eggs down his gullet or hear that relaxing, nostalgic sound of HowToBasic screaming as he smashes a whole carton against a wall one by one. On the other hand, some have more stomach-churning notions about raw eggs due to concerns about the salmonella bacteria carried by chickens and their eggs.

However, it's important to note that other parts of the world prepare their eggs differently and that in Japan, a tool called the "super egg machine" is used to check the inside of an egg to ensure it is safe to eat. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at what makes Kisaburo Nojo and its eggs so special.