Oat Vs Almond Milk: Which Froths Better For Coffee?

As dietary preferences and the search for health-conscious food choices have gained momentum, the demand for non-dairy alternatives has surged. Oat and almond milk are almost ubiquitous in cafes across the country and some folks even want cafés to add a surcharge for dairy-based beverages. As a result, many find themselves asking whether they should choose between almond or oat milk when they're ordering their next non-dairy latte. Both have their merits. To get closest to the texture and flavor of dairy milk, though, opt for oat milk.

Oat milk typically contains more protein and fat than almond milk, making it more similar to dairy milk. This is also why oat milk tastes creamier than other non-dairy milk replacements. Proteins and fat play a crucial role in creating stable, creamy, and voluminous foam when frothing milk. Additionally, oat milk contains a higher starch content than almond milk. Starches contribute to the thickness and stability of the foam. When frothed, the starches in oat milk can form a more robust structure, creating a longer-lasting and creamier froth compared to almond milk. These qualities make oat milk the ideal choice for any frothed milk coffee beverage such as a latte, cappuccino, or café au lait.