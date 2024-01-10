Oat Vs Almond Milk: Which Froths Better For Coffee?
As dietary preferences and the search for health-conscious food choices have gained momentum, the demand for non-dairy alternatives has surged. Oat and almond milk are almost ubiquitous in cafes across the country and some folks even want cafés to add a surcharge for dairy-based beverages. As a result, many find themselves asking whether they should choose between almond or oat milk when they're ordering their next non-dairy latte. Both have their merits. To get closest to the texture and flavor of dairy milk, though, opt for oat milk.
Oat milk typically contains more protein and fat than almond milk, making it more similar to dairy milk. This is also why oat milk tastes creamier than other non-dairy milk replacements. Proteins and fat play a crucial role in creating stable, creamy, and voluminous foam when frothing milk. Additionally, oat milk contains a higher starch content than almond milk. Starches contribute to the thickness and stability of the foam. When frothed, the starches in oat milk can form a more robust structure, creating a longer-lasting and creamier froth compared to almond milk. These qualities make oat milk the ideal choice for any frothed milk coffee beverage such as a latte, cappuccino, or café au lait.
Getting the most out of oat milk
The best tip for getting delicious oat milk-based coffee drinks is to be picky about which oat milk you're using. To start, avoid any fat-free or reduced-fat brands as these will make for a watery consistency. Trust us, this is not the place to count calories. Look for full-fat or barista edition oat milk instead.
Making your drink at home? Here's a barista's advice for frothing oat milk properly. Heat the milk a little more gently and introduce air more slowly than you would with dairy milk. This will prevent burning and stop the proteins in the oat milk from taking on too much air, which results in non-creamy milk bubbles. When using regular dairy milk in lattes and cappuccinos, you normally pour the hot milk immediately, but one barista trick when using non-dairy milk is to wait a moment before pouring it into the espresso or coffee. After heating your milk, tap the milk frothing pitcher hard against the counter to eliminate any large air bubbles. Then wait about 10 seconds before gently swirling the oat milk around and pouring. This seems to allow the milk to resolidify and pour much more similarly to dairy milk. Not ready to drop your love for almond milk? This tip works for that too!