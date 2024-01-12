Cheddar's Sides Ranked Worst To Best

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen prides itself on being a chain restaurant that — apparently — cooks everything from scratch to present guests with a menu of entrees and drinks that look and taste homemade. I'll be real and say the "scratch kitchen" tagline worked to lure me in, as I have passed this place many times in my small Wisconsin town but never given it much attention until now.

My experience sampling side dishes here was an intriguing one, and I'm eager to share the details of how each one fared. Though I found many of the side dish choices interesting, some were definitely heads and tails above the rest in terms of taste, texture, and overall presentation. In this article, I'll give my opinion on which side dishes are worth your time and which you might want to skip the next time you find yourself dining at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen. So get settled and ready to dig in — we've got a lot to discuss!