Chain Steakhouse Crab Cakes Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers

Chances are great you've encountered crab cakes dining at a steakhouse. Dainty and deluxe, they consist of lump crab meat and bread crumbs bound together with eggs and mayonnaise and formed into palm-sized medallions before frying to a golden finish. Typical presentation includes flavorful sauces for dipping such as aioli or remoulade. As appetizers, they're a low-commitment way to incorporate fish into your chophouse experience. Delmonico's, the storied Manhattan chophouse, had been around for over five decades by the time Thomas J. Murrey penned the culinary text titled "Cookery with a Chafing Dish" (1891) that is credited with introducing the crustacean-based delicacy in ink.

Whether you're a Marylander craving a taste of home or just feel like indulging in something luxurious, a chain steakhouse will be your best bet for crab cakes. But which one to go for a memorable appetizer? We've fished through feedback provided by diners to see what places rack up praise — or alternately, plummet to the bottom of the ocean. Keep reading to find out where your favorites fell.