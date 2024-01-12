The Wendy's Woman: Who Stars In The Baconator Ads?

Have you wondered about the woman in the Wendy's Baconator commercials? The "Where's The Beef" lady of yesteryear has been replaced by a very different spokeswoman. No, we're not talking about Wendy from the Wendy's logo. Since beginning her reign as the face of the burger chain's commercials in 2020, Kathryn Feeney has made waves.

Acting opposite star athletes Reggie Miller and Reggie Bush, her comedic timing has made her commercials stick in fans' minds. While the Wendy's ads have made for a particularly popular credit for Feeney, it's no surprise that she looks familiar. If Feeney seems like a natural as a fast food worker, it's probably because she famously played one before. She played Katie, a waitress, on the Netflix sitcom "Mr. Iglesias," from 2019 through 2020. You may also recognize her from her appearances on episodes of "Mixology," "Pads," and "Jest Originals." These days, she's making a name for herself as the Wendy's Baconator Girl. In an Instagram post promoting yet another Wendy's ad, Feeney jokingly wrote, "Apparently, this is a Wendy's fan account now!"