The Wendy's Woman: Who Stars In The Baconator Ads?
Have you wondered about the woman in the Wendy's Baconator commercials? The "Where's The Beef" lady of yesteryear has been replaced by a very different spokeswoman. No, we're not talking about Wendy from the Wendy's logo. Since beginning her reign as the face of the burger chain's commercials in 2020, Kathryn Feeney has made waves.
Acting opposite star athletes Reggie Miller and Reggie Bush, her comedic timing has made her commercials stick in fans' minds. While the Wendy's ads have made for a particularly popular credit for Feeney, it's no surprise that she looks familiar. If Feeney seems like a natural as a fast food worker, it's probably because she famously played one before. She played Katie, a waitress, on the Netflix sitcom "Mr. Iglesias," from 2019 through 2020. You may also recognize her from her appearances on episodes of "Mixology," "Pads," and "Jest Originals." These days, she's making a name for herself as the Wendy's Baconator Girl. In an Instagram post promoting yet another Wendy's ad, Feeney jokingly wrote, "Apparently, this is a Wendy's fan account now!"
Feeney's comedy chops go beyond her Wendy's ads
Kathryn Feeney is surprised by how much appreciation her role in the Wendy's Baconator ads has garnered, largely because she never thought anyone would see them. According to one of Feeney's Instagram posts, she filmed her first Wendy's ad with Reggie Miller in Spring 2020. Of course, the COVID-19 lockdown was soon to follow. "These spots probably won't ever air since they were for (now canceled) March Madness," Feeney wrote. "But I am so grateful I got to work with the absolutely legendary Reggie Miller." Of course, the ads did air and earned her plenty of fans.
Aside from her acting roles, Feeney is a writer and director, and her credits prove that she's also smart and funny behind the camera. She wrote the short "Space Potato" and created the series "Kim Kardashian Explains Complicated Things." If these talents weren't enough to impress you, she graduated from Loyola Law School in 2021. So, she's got all that and brains, too — and presumably a love for the Wendy's Baconator. In a Reddit post with over 100 upvotes and nearly 100 comments, one user admits, "Sorry, but I have a little crush on the Wendy's woman," and plenty of enthusiastic fans agree.