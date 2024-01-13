When It Comes To Seasoning Balut Eggs, Less Is More

Balut, the hardboiled, fertilized, and incubated duck eggs popular in Filipino street food, are not for the faint-hearted. However, some culinary enthusiasts are steeling themselves to the bare reality of balut and wondering how best to enjoy this delicacy.

We may assume that, as with other eggs, they would be at their best with a generous amount of seasoning, but that is incorrect. The presence and development of the embryo, and the way it influences the fluid inside the egg, means that the best way to enjoy a balut egg may be just as it comes, with very minimal extras.

In the Philippines, balut eggs are traditionally eaten straight from the shell, sometimes with a pinch of salt and pepper, while Cambodians add a splash of lime juice to their version called phog tea khon. In Vietnam, folks may add ginger and laksa leaf to their hot vit lon.