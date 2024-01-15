The Best Way To Clean Apples

There's nothing quite like the pleasant crunch and explosion of juicy tartness that comes with biting into a fresh apple. This delicious fruit comes in so many varieties, all with various uses, that it can be used in all aspects of our cooking. However, it's important to make sure your apples are properly washed, just as you should wash all your fruits and vegetables before using them. Whether you get your apples from the supermarket or pluck them from your own orchard, they'll still need a good scrub.

The American Food and Drug Administration recommends thoroughly rinsing produce under running water. While water is a solid, easy option, if you really want to maximize the cleanliness of your apples, the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry suggests using a mix of water and baking soda. Because it's mildly abrasive, baking soda can pull dirt and bacteria from surfaces, including produce.