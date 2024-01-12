Where Can You Still Buy Fruit Stripe Gum?

A little piece of people's collective childhood has been put out to pasture. Per a report from Food & Wine, Fruit Stripe gum, a chewing gum popular in the '90s that was known for its colorful striping and bold (if short-lived) flavors, is being discontinued. The manufacturer, Ferrara Candy, told Food & Wine in a statement, "We considered many factors before coming to this decision, including consumer preferences, and purchasing patterns." But just because the factories have stopped making it, that doesn't mean all the still-unchewed Fruit Stripe products have vanished off the face of the Earth. So where can people get their last fix of beloved, zebra-endorsed confections?

In its statement to Food & Wine, Ferrara Candy claimed, "Consumers may still be able to find the product at select retailers nationwide." This quote may end on a hopeful note, but a simple Google search for "fruit stripe gum for sale" yields site after site of online candy shops that list the gum as "out of stock" or "unavailable" in the wake of the discontinuation. Even massive sites like Amazon list the gum as "Currently unavailable. We don't know when or if this item will be back in stock," leaving eager candy consumers empty-handed. While some of these sites may eventually restock the very last of the infamous gum, customer-to-customer resale sites like eBay might be your only option.